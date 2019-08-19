HURON COUNTY, Ohio — A 7th grader in northern Ohio is receiving praise for an act of charity.

According to a Facebook post by Western Reserve Schools, Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums at the Huron County Fair to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

That amount ended up being $15,000.

“His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives,” the school district said Saturday.

St. Judge Children's Research Hospital works to advance cures and ways to prevent pediatric diseases, including cancer.

Western Reserve Schools Good afternoon, Western Reserve! A young man lives amongst us who ... should be an example to us all. WR 7th grader Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital today at the Huron County Fair large animal sale.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.