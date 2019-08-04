Actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Court documents made public Monday show Huffman and 12 other prominent parents will plead guilty in the scheme.

Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter's SAT score.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

Officials say parents paid an admissions consultant to rig their children's test scores and bribe coaches at elite universities to designate their kids as athletic recruits.

Huffman said in a statement she was "ashamed of the pain" she caused her family, friends, colleagues and educational community.

She added that her daughter "knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her."

Actress Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also charged in the scam. They are not among those who've agreed to plead guilty and haven't publicly addressed the allegations.

In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 'An Unforgettable Evening' in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP