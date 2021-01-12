Adele announces Las Vegas residency starting in January 2022

Those hoping to see Adele's Las Vegas shows should register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fans presale, but you have to act fast.

WASHINGTON — Adele is heading to Las Vegas early next year for a residency in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, starting Jan. 21, 2022.

As part of "Weekends With Adele," the singer will perform two shows each weekend through April 16, 2022.

The Las Vegas residency, along with two nights in London's Hyde Park next summer, are the only concert dates Adele has announced to promote her new album, "30." Last month, more than 10 million viewers tuned in last month for a special that showcased Adele's new songs and featured an interview with Oprah.

In a recent interview with musician John Mayer, Adele explained that she isn't planning on doing a big global tour for her new album.

How much tickets will cost for her Vegas shows has not yet been announced, but those hoping to catch Adele's residency should register for the presale through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Ticketmaster explained on its website that demand for tickets is expected to be "overwhelming" and the presale is the best way to ensure you have a chance to buy tickets.

"Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale," Ticketmaster explained in a post on the registration website.

Presale registration is open now and closes on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For more information and to register, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/adele. The Verified Fan presale will begin Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.