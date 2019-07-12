HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Huntsville police officer has died after being shot during a foot pursuit Friday evening.

Chief Mark McMurray made the announcement during a press conference at 6:30 p.m.

According to the chief, the officer was a member of the multi-agency STAC unit. On Friday, the team was working on a drug-related investigation when they pulled over a suspect. The traffic stop turned into a short foot pursuit. The suspect shot at officers and the lead officer was struck in the chest just outside of his bulletproof vest. Medical personnel were unable to save him.

Other officers and STAC agents in the area returned fire, but the offender was not hit.

Law enforcement officers from Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as well representatives from the Huntsville City Council, were at the press conference to share their thoughts and condolences.

Other agencies are stepping in to assist with calls while Huntsville Police and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies process their loss and work on this investigation.

The name of the officer has not been released, but Public Information Officer Michael Johnson said that he is a nearly 20-year veteran who has been in the STAC Team for about nine years.

A traffic stop that was part of a drug investigation led to a foot pursuit during which the offender shot the officer outside of the area covered by his bulletproof vest.

The individual in custody is known to the STAC Team, but no details have been provided. He is being interviewed at the departments Criminal Investigative Division.

Report from Huntsville Police on shooting:

Huntsville Police spoke on the dangers that officers face and the incident.

Charges are pending and the suspect’s name has not been released.

WZDX will bring you more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection to shooting that led to UAPB student's death

RELATED: 'We expect justice': Dean family attorney asks for transparency after fatal officer-involved shooting