An Alaska man has pleaded guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence in the Florida airport shooting that killed five people and wounded six.

Esteban Santiago pleaded guilty Wednesday to 11 charges stemming from the January 2017 attack. The 28-year-old Santiago, of Anchorage, Alaska, admitted he opened fire with a handgun in a baggage area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The plea deal was struck after prosecutors announced they wouldn't seek the death penalty. Instead, Santiago agreed to a life prison sentence plus 120 years. The sentence will be officially imposed in August.

An Iraq war veteran, Santiago has been treated for schizophrenia but was found competent to understand legal proceedings.

In this handout provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, suspect Esteban Santiago, 26, poses for a mugshot photo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

U.S. Marshals via Getty Images

