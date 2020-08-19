Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders for president at DNC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave brief remarks, then took to Twitter to explain why she nominated Bernie Sanders and not Joe Biden for president.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has described the progressive movement started by Bernie Sanders as “a mass people’s movement” that’s working to move the country toward guaranteed health care and higher education.

The New York congresswoman gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate the Vermont senator at the Democratic National Convention.

Ocasio-Cortez explained on Twitter that convention rules require a roll call and nomination for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.

"I extend my deepest congratulations to Joe Biden," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

"I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let's go win in November."

Biden was nominated moments later and formally declared the Democratic nominee after a state-by-state roll call.

Ocasio-Cortez is widely seen as the successor of Sanders’ progressive flank of the party.