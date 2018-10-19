AMC Theatres is reminding moviegoers who are planning to see the latest Halloween sequel that you can't wear a Michael Myers mask to the screening.

In a statement, the company said that it loves when guests dress up in costumes to see movies but masks and weapons, whether they be real or fake, are not allowed at any AMC locations.

"In the spirit of “Halloween” and costumes, we at AMC love it when our guests dress up for the occasion, but a reminder that weapons, real or fake, and masks are not permitted at AMC. So come to HALLOWEEN at AMC prepared for a scary great time, and leave the mask at home," AMC's statement read.

The policy regarding masks has been in place at AMC and other movie theater chains for several years. After the 2012 shooting at an Aurora Colorado movie theater, most theaters updated their policies about what customers could wear at screenings.

Forty years after the original Halloween film, the 2018 sequel features Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the franchise that gave her her first big break in the role of Laurie Strode.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA