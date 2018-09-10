Hailed as "the world's largest fan-voted awards show," the American Music Awards put the power in listeners' hands to judge categories including the best artist, collaboration, tour and music video of the year.
Dick Clark created the American Music Awards in 1973. Today, the awards show spotlights artists across many genres, including pop/rock, alternative rock, country, rap/hip-hop, soul/R&B, adult contemporary, contemporary inspirational, Latin, EDM and soundtrack, alongside more general categories like new artist, song, collaboration and artist of the year.
How can I vote?
Voting is closed for all but the best new artist and collaboration. But you can still make your voice heard. Fans can vote online at VoteAMAs.com, or tweet their vote from a public Twitter account, which must include the nominee's Twitter handle, the category name and the #AMAs hashtag.
Voting for the last two categories ends at 8:59 EDT tonight.
The AMAs nominees are based on album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring, as tracked by Billboard, Nielsen Music, Next Big Sound and other data partners.
Who's going to be there?
Tracee Ellis Ross, who also serves as the executive producer of the show, returns to the AMAs as her second year as host.
Taylor Swift will open the AMAs with her "Reputation" track "I Did Something Bad," while Cardi B takes the stage later in the evening with her first post-pregnancy awards show performance, joining Bad Bunny and J Balvin for "I Like It."
The AMAs' lengthy list of performers also includes Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Ciara and Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Camila Cabello, Panic! At The Disco, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign, Shawn Mendes with Zedd and Twenty One Pilots.
The show will also feature a special tribute to Aretha Franklin from a lineup of soul and gospel greats including Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans.
Taking the stage as AMAs presenters will be Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Kane Brown, Chloe x Halle, Macaulay Culkin, Lauren Daigle, Billy Eichner, Sara Gilbert, Kathryn Hahn, Amber Heard, Vanessa Hudgens, Taran Killam and Leighton Meester, Heidi Klum, Liza Koshy, Lenny Kravitz, Normani, Rita Ora, Busy Philipps, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, John Stamos, Amandla Stenberg, The Chainsmokers, Constance Wu and the cast of “Bohemian Rhapsody” including Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello and Gwilym Lee.
Who is nominated?
With eight nominations each, Drake and Cardi B are tied for first place. See the full list of nominees below.
Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Imagine Dragons
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Khalid
- Dua Lipa
- XXXTENTACION
Collaboration of the Year
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Tour of the Year
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- U2
Favorite Music Video
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
Favorite Social Artist
- BTS
- Cardi B
- Ariana Grande
- Demi Lovato
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
- Drake "Scorpion"
- Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"
- Taylor Swift "reputation"
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
- Ed Sheeran "Perfect"
Favorite Male Artist - Country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist - Country
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group - Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LANCO
Favorite Album - Country
- Kane Brown "Kane Brown"
- Luke Combs "This One’s For You"
- Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"
Favorite Song - Country
- Kane Brown "Heaven"
- Dan + Shay "Tequila"
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Post Malone
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake "Scorpion"
- Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"
- Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
- Khalid
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
- Ella Mai
- Rihanna
- SZA
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
- Khalid "American Teen"
- SZA "CTRL"
- XXXTENTACION "17"
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
- Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
- Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
- Shawn Mendes
- P!NK
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist - Latin
- J Balvin
- Daddy Yankee
- Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
- Lauren Daigle
- MercyMe
- Zach Williams
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- The Chainsmokers
- Marshmello
- Zedd
Favorite Soundtrack
- "Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"
- "The Greatest Showman"
- "The Fate of the Furious: The Album"