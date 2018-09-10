Who won big at the 2018 American Music Awardss, honoring the best artists? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees:

Artist of the Year

  • Drake
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Khalid
  • Dua Lipa
  • XXXTENTACION

Collaboration of the Year

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
  • Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Tour of the Year

  • Beyoncé & JAY-Z
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift
  • U2

Favorite Music Video

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"​​​​​​​
  • Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"

Favorite Social Artist

  • BTS​​​​​​​
  • Cardi B​​​​​​​
  • Ariana Grande
  • Demi Lovato​​​​​​​
  • Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello​​​​​​​
  • Cardi B
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5​​​​​​​
  • Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

  • Drake "Scorpion"
  • Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"
  • Taylor Swift "reputation"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"
  • Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist - Country

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Bryan
  • Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist - Country

  • Kelsea Ballerini​​​​​​​
  • Maren Morris
  • Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line​​​​​​​
  • LANCO

Favorite Album - Country

  • Kane Brown "Kane Brown"
  • Luke Combs "This One’s For You"
  • Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"

Favorite Song - Country

  • Kane Brown "Heaven"
  • Dan + Shay "Tequila"​​​​​​​
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Post Malone

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Drake "Scorpion"
  • Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"
  • Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

  • Khalid
  • Bruno Mars
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

  • Ella Mai
  • Rihanna
  • SZA

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

  • Khalid "American Teen"
  • SZA "CTRL"​​​​​​​
  • XXXTENTACION "17"

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

  • Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
  • Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"
  • Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

  • Shawn Mendes
  • P!NK
  • Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin

  • J Balvin
  • Daddy Yankee
  • Ozuna

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

  • Lauren Daigle
  • MercyMe
  • Zach Williams

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Marshmello
  • Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack

  • "Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"
  • "The Greatest Showman"
  • "The Fate of the Furious: The Album"
