Amy Schumer had a hunch she would get arrested protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington. She was right.

The comedian, 37, was among dozens of demonstrators detained in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Thursday, including model Emily Ratajkowski.

In a video posted to twitter by @bennyjohnson, a Capitol police officer asks Schumer and other demonstrators if they want to be arrested, including the camera man.

Schumer confidently answered, "Yes." She was holding a "We believe Anita Hill" sign while wearing a green top with "This today, then #ERA" emblazoned on the back.

In another video posted to Twitter by @Theboldtype_z, Schumer made light of her pending arrest by sending a video to a fellow protester's daughter.

"Hi Zola, I'm here with your mom. She loves you very much," the comedian said. "I think we are going to get arrested and we're so proud of you."

Schumer's message of resistance left the fan she addressed in shock: "MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME."

Ratajkowski also took to Twitter to share her arrest.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” the model posted, along with a picture of her marching with a group of women in front of the Capitol. The model is holding a sign, reading "Respect female existence or expect our resistance."

She continued on Instagram: "Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

Earlier in the day, Schumer attended the #CANCELKAVANAUGH protest outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, with the likes of Lena Durham and Whoopi Goldberg.

Dunham, the creator of "Girls," seemed pleased with the turnout: "So many women I love are in DC today," she tweeted. "They represent hundreds, thousands, & millions of other women. At this point, opposing Kavanaugh is not about a political party ... it’s about ensuring that women-people-of every political party are safe."

