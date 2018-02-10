For October binge-watch gold, our money is on Netflix's original shows and series. But more on that later.

First, we want to highlight some family favorites, like "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure." Pee-Wee's always good for a laugh because he's both snarky and giggly sweet in his naivete.

Then there's "Billy Madison," which is, well, what you'd expect from many Adam Sandler movies.

Now, let's talk about Netflix's homegrown shows.

In October, there are great titles including the buzzy,"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," starring "Mad Men" alum Kiernan Shipka. The darker reboot of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" has the new witch battling evil while trying to protect herself, her family and the daylight world that humans inhabit. (This TV-Y14 show is definitely for older kids as it's billed as violent, dark and scary.)

Younger kids will enjoy "Super Monsters Save Halloween" and kids about 10 would like "Creeped Out," a collection of spooky tales.

Meanwhile, in "Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.," teens Zed and his friends are just trying to make it through their last weekend of high school but find themselves in one ridiculous yet hilarious predicament after another.

Don't forget to check out the full listing of Netflix movies in October.

Oct. 1

Billy Madison

He's lazy and immature and now Billy Madison (Adam Sandler) must repeat grades 1-12 in rapid fashion in order to inherit daddy's money. Rated: PG-13.

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

Applejack and Rarity find their friendship in jeopardy after Vignette Valencia needs a new designer for her theme park parade. Rating: TV-Y.

New York Minute

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen star as Long Island sisters in New York City on the same day. One wants to land an overseas scholarship, the other to meet her favorite punk rockers. Chaos ensues. Rated: PG

.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Pee-Wee Herman loves his bike more than anything so when it's stolen he sets out across the country to find it. Rating: PG

.

The NeverEnding Story

A young boy's dreary life is transformed after he "borrows" an ancient but dangerous book that draws him into the land of Fantasia. Rated: PG

.

Oct. 4

Creeped Out (Netflix original)

Spine-tingling tales of ghouls, sinister neighbors, technology gone haywire, time warps and more. For ages 8-10.

Oct. 5

Super Monsters Save Halloween (Netflix film)

It’s Halloween and the Super Monsters from the namesake Netflix series are ready to celebrate Halloween with music, costumes and candy. Rated: TV-Y.

Oct. 12

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 2)

Old people are threatening the popularity of babies. But thanks to a new "stinkless" serum babies could regain the advantage. Rated: TV-Y7.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix original series)

Christine McConnell is a baker and wickedly talented artist. She has some spooky decor but makes delicious treats with the help of some colorful creatures. Rated: Unavailable.

Tarzan and Jane (Season 2)

Tarzan and Jane uncover an ancient secret while rescuing animals in the Brazilian rainforest. Rated: TV-Y7.

Oct. 19

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. (Netflix original limited series)

Zed and his teenage friends face a continuous stream of hilarious and ridiculous predicaments during their last weekend before high school ends. For ages 11-12.

Gnome Alone (Netflix film)

Garden gnomes must help a high school student stop tiny creatures from another world that eat everything they come in contact with. Rating: Unavailable.

Larva Island (Netflix original)

Slapstick larva buddies discover fun wherever they go while stranded on a tropical island —whether finding food or meeting new friends.For kids ages 3-4.

Oct. 21

Robozuna (Netflix series)

A boy and his homemade robot attempt to free a nation crushed by an evil empire and its robot centurions. Intended for young audiences.

Oct. 26

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix series)

In this new series, Sabrina finds that she must choose between the witch world of her family or the human world of her friends as her 16th birthday is anything but sweet. Rating: TV-14

Last call for...

Leaving Oct. 1

The Adventures of Tintin

The Family Man

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Oct. 6

The BFG

Oct. 8

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Oct. 13

The Nut Job

Oct. 22

The Secret Life of Pets

