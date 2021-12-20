Betty White's assistant shares one of her final photos

"She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever," wrote Kiersten Mikelas of the late Hollywood icon.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Betty White's assistant shared what's said to be one of the last photos of the late actress and comedian Monday on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The Hollywood icon was weeks short of celebrating when she died at the age of 99 on New Year's Eve.

"Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant," reads the latest post on White's Facebook page. "On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her.

"She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

Kiersten Mikelas, White's assistant, recently told People that "The Golden Girls" star would have loved to see the recent outpouring of support for animals as part of the grassroots #BettyWhiteChallenge. The idea, which encouraged people to donate $5 to a local animal rescue group in White's name on her birthday, took off on social media following her death.

The well-known animal advocate had once said she wished to one day become a forest ranger. White was given the honorary designation in 2010.