Former President Barack Obama has not yet endorsed a candidate for president, but his former "anger translator" just did.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key posted a video on Twitter alongside former vice president Joe Biden.

Key, wearing a Biden campaign T-shirt, did his best Obama impersonation, complete with the former president's delivery style.

"If you're looking for a VP, I've got some time on my hands," Key said.

Biden thanked him, calling him "Barack."

Back in 2015, Key played "Luther," Obama's "anger translator" at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. As Obama maintained his usual calm speaking demeanor, Key translated in a much more animated way.

