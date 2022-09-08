WATCH: Biden signs $280 billion CHIPS Act, paving the way for Intel's move into Ohio

The aim is to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.

The Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday included lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders as the president looked to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.

Watch live coverage:

“We are going to invest it in America,” Biden said Friday. “We’re going to make it in America. We’re going to win the economic competition of the 21st century in America.”

The White House said Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips, and Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the bill's passage a right move for the nation and for the state as Intel committed $20 billion to build two semiconductor plants in Ohio.