Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will not be removed following his conviction for sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. He was sentenced Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Walk of Fame, said the stars are intended to be permanent. It released this statement:

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historical record of entertainment figures past and present. Once installed, the stars become part of the historic fabric of the Walk of Fame, a "designated historic cultural landmark," and are intended to be permanent. The stars only commemorate the recipient's professional accomplishments. It is regrettable when the personal lives of inductees do not measure up to public standards and expectations; however, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce does not remove stars from the Walk of Fame.

Reaction was swift on social media, the vast majority of it angry about the decision to leave the star alone.

Once a star, aleays a star. I say it stays! Aint no one got the true facts about what happened and this is just like a death penalty on an innocent man. Leave that star put!! — Billy Owens (@BillyOw53223642) September 25, 2018

Disgraceful decision. — Aisling 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@Aisling_Pash) September 25, 2018

When you're a star they let you do it. — Missy Narrance (@ShmupusMiss) September 25, 2018

I guess Hollywood is still cool with glorifying sex offenders. Nice message to put out there for all the people he abused that still work and live there. — Jennifer Miller (@PBAnJMiller) September 25, 2018

They probably should remove it but when did these stars on a sidewalk become so important to our generation — TV-MA (@Hortyta) September 25, 2018

What's the cross street? Asking for millions of victims of sexual abuse...#BillCosbySentencing #BillCosbyIsGuilty — Jack Mulcahy 💫 (@ijackmulcahy) September 25, 2018

But a few said it should stay put.

That's fair though. Let the man serve his time without wreaking havoc on Hollywood Blvd infrastructure. He did some crimes for sure but was legit also a great entertainer who changed the face of television. Toss dirty bathwater; save babies. — iwannabejessica (@iwannabejessica) September 25, 2018

Well of course it should stay you can't keep changing history just because something happens in the future and with the amount of old slappers making accusations from centuries back there will be no stars left. — Diggory Darling (@Darling748) September 26, 2018

