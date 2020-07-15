Obama, Biden, Bill Gates among high-profile Twitter accounts hacked in bitcoin scam

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Tesla chief Elon Musk were also targeted by the alleged hack.

In a suspected bitcoin scam spreading across Twitter, hackers are asking people to give money or retweet via accounts of high-profile people including former President Barack Obama, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and others.

One of the tweets said, “Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time,” the message said. “You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.”

NBC reported that some people had complied with the requests on Twitter appearing to send money according to public bitcoin translations.

Accounts were quickly taken over to spread the messages, and in one instance Tesla founder Elon Musk's account sent out a message saying that Musk would "double any payment", which according to Tech Crunch is a known cryptocurrency scam technique.

Many of the Tweets have since been deleted.

Twitter said it was aware of the problem.

"We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly," Twitter tweeted.

