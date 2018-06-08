We are fangirling over Blake Lively fangirling.

The actress pulled out all the stops for a Spice Girls concert in 1997, and now the Internet has photographic evidence, thanks to an epic throwback picture.

Twitter user @BriaMadrid posted a snapshot she took with a Baby Spice lookalike at her first concert, when Madrid was just 5. Turns out, the die-hard Spice Girls fan posing with her is Blake Lively.

Lively's costume was complete with platform heels, a baby blue dress and pigtails.

My secret is out... https://t.co/mFnEucJyHb — Blake Lively (@blakelively) August 4, 2018

"My secret is out," Lively tweeted in response to the nostalgic discovery.

Clearly not over the blast from the past (we don't blame her), Lively shared the picture on Instagram. It has more than a million likes.

"Pretending to be someone else ... since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)"

Lively tagged Emma Bunton in her post and then the unexpected happened. Baby Spice herself replied, even giving Lively's costume a thumbs-up.

“So cute, you’re rocking those pigtails,” Bunton commented.

Lively's inner 11-year-old self was probably screaming.

The actress, who now says she's "officially dead," replied to Bunton: "Forever bowing down to you. I cannot believe you know who I am. This will never be normal."

