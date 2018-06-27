U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser travelled to Moscow Wednesday for high-level meetings to lay the groundwork for a possible U.S.-Russia summit.

John Bolton met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for talks that reportedly lasted two hours, after which he headed to the Kremlin for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anticipation has been high for a possible Trump-Putin meeting as Trump seeks to mend strained relations with Russia. Ties between the two nations have sunk to their lowest point in decades.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the discussions with Bolton will focus on international stability, regional problems and "the sorrowful state of our bilateral relations."

Lavrov has said previously that Moscow "is ready for contacts." Vienna, Austria has been mentioned as a possible location for such a meeting, but no details have been made public.

