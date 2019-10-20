PHILADELPHIA — An 11-month-old boy was shot four times while riding in a car in Philadelphia.

KYW-TV reports the shooting happened near North 7th and West Luzerne Streets Saturday night.

The child was shot once in the head, once in the chest, and twice in the buttocks. Officers say he was with his stepmother at the time of the shooting. Police say the woman heard gunfire but kept driving until she reached her house, which was about a nine minute drive away.

When she went to take the child out of the car, she noticed he'd been hit multiple times by bullets.

Officials say he was taken to the St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where he's in critical condition.

The shooting investigation continues.