NYT: Former Houston high school basketball star and current WNBA player Brittney Griner detained in Russia

The Houston native was allegedly detained for vapes that were found in her airport luggage.

KHIMKI, Russia — WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, according to a report from the New York Times.

According to the Times article, a Russian press release said that a professional basketball player has been detained for allegedly having vapes that contained hashish oil in her airport luggage.

The press release about the detainment doesn't mention Griner specifically. The New York Times identified the player as Griner, citing Russian news agency TASS.

Griner is a basketball star from Houston. She played high school basketball at Nimitz, then played at Baylor and was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA in 2013 as the No. 1 pick overall.

KHOU 11's Matt Musil reached out to Griner's father, who confirmed the story, saying her lawyers were involved.

On Saturday, the State Department issued a “do not travel” advisory for Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine and urged all U.S. citizens to depart immediately, citing factors including “the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials” and “the Embassy’s limited ability to assist” Americans in Russia.

Griner has played in Russia for the last seven years in the winter, earning over $1 million per season — more than quadruple her WNBA salary. She last played for her Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on Jan. 29 before the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

The 31-year-old Griner has won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. She is a seven-time All-Star.

“Brittney Griner has the WNBA's full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States,” the league said in a statement.

The Phoenix Mercury released the following statement:

“We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home."