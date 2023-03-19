Demi Moore shares video of family singing to Bruce Willis for 68th birthday

The video is the first time the family has posted the "Die Hard" actor since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis last month.

WASHINGTON — Actor Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday with a big family serenade on Sunday.

A video clip shared by his ex-wife Demi Moore showed Willis blowing out candles while his family, current wife Emma Heming Willis and Moore sang a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them," Moore wrote on Instagram.

Willis' daughter Scout posted the same video to her Instagram along with a post where she called her dad "one of my best friends, the Pisces king, the master of duality, both action hero icon and gentle girl dad."

While the day was mostly celebratory, she also noted there were moments of grief.

"Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it’s a day full of so deep love, and our grief really does show us the depth of our loving for someone. So I’m trying to be with both today," the post read. "Grief is a price I’ll always pay to know what it is to feel such love."

Scout wasn't alone in expressing grief on the actor's birthday. Emma, who married Willis in 2009, opened up on Instagram about dealing with "sadness every day."

Willis' wife also shared a compilation of videos of the actor to the sound of Stevie Wonder's "I'll Be Loving You Always."

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I’ll be loving him always," her caption read. "My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it."

In 2022, Willis announced he was stepping away from his decades-long acting career being initially diagnosed with Aphasia, a condition that impacts cognitive abilities.