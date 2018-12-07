Build-A-Bear Workshop is offering a $15 voucher to customers after overwhelming turnout for their "Pay Your Age Day" promotion forced some to wait in lines for hours and left others leaving empty handed.

Customers flocked to stores around the country Thursday morning hoping to snag a discounted Build-A-Bear but instead were met with lines that rivaled Black Friday crowds.

Some arrived hours before stores opened to take advantage of the deal that allowed them to purchase a character and pay their current age.

On Thursday afternoon, Build-A-Bear released a statement admitted they had disappointed guests but "could not have predicted" the deal would be so popular.

As long lines formed inside and outside malls across the country, the company said they were forced to limit the lines, due to safety concerns.

The company said they distributed vouchers to the customers who were waiting in line and will also make those vouchers available online for Build-A-Bear Club members in the U.S. and Canada who log into their account by July 15, 2018.

“Our goal with the voucher extension is to enable us to better flow traffic to the stores over the next several weeks to avoid long lines and wait times as much as possible,” the statement read.

Although Build-A-Bear didn't specify in their statement what the voucher covered, customers have been expressing their outrage online after realizing that it was worth just $15.

The company said they will be honoring the vouchers until August 31, 2018.

@buildabear one voucher for the inconvenience of today, but what if you have more than one child? Like I had 2 children with me today and got turned away... — Lauren Ainsworth (@LaurenPaige__) July 12, 2018

So @buildabear is giving $15 off coupons to people after today’s disaster. I was out in this heat w 3 kids under the age of 5 to get them some bears and you’re gonna say that’s fair after I had to take them away even though they were looking forward to this? — Adriana (@adrillamaa) July 12, 2018

Build-A-Bear stores, including the Knoxville location at West Town Mall, experienced overwhelming response and hours-long lines for its 'Pay Your Age' promotion on July 12, 2018. The stores had to close down lines due to "safety concerns"

