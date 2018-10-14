Authorities said a bus on a Los Angeles highway plowed into other vehicles and crashed through a concrete divider, injuring about 40 people Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said in a tweet that it evaluated "about 40 total patients," and five people were in serious condition following the crash on Interstate 405 in the city's San Fernando Valley area. It said 25 people were transported to the hospital.

Update #Traffic; INC#0699; 1:28PM; Sb 405 Fy; https://t.co/UWdpgAApeT; #NorthHills; LAFD resources evaluated approximately 40 total patients. 25 patients were transported by LAFD ambulance: 5 in serious condition (49F, 60F, 88F, ... https://t.co/c7MIRDsp5A — LAFD (@LAFD) October 14, 2018

City News Service reported it was difficult for paramedics to reach the scene because of multiple chain-reaction collisions.

Most of the wreckage was in southbound lanes but at least one crashed vehicle was on the northbound side.

All of the highway's lanes were closed, backing up traffic for miles on the key north-south artery.

Fire department officials said the identities of the victims were not immediately available.

This story is developing.

Contributing: TEGNA Staff

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.