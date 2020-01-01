SAN FRANCISCO — Forty million Californians will soon obtain sweeping digital privacy rights stronger than any seen before in the U.S., posing a significant challenge to Big Tech and the data economy it helped create.
California residents will be able to see what personal information companies have collected on them, and request it be deleted, though they will have limited legal recourse if they face obstacles.
The law is the strongest so far in the nation and companies across the world are preparing for it to go into effect.
But it puts much of the burden to request and understand data on consumers.
RELATED: California DUI convictions can cost you up to $20,000
RELATED: California’s homelessness crisis — and possible solutions — explained
RELATED: Lawyers: Robert Durst wrote note about location of body
RELATED: Uber, Postmates sue to challenge California's new labor law