A man in Tennessee confessed last week to a murder that was committed three years ago, saying song lyrics from a contemporary Christian band led him to confess.

The Daily News Journal in Murfeesboro, Tenn., reports Danny Dashay Holmes pleaded guilty last week to the murder of Cesar Lopez-Flores. The indictment also reportedly included kidnapping and robbery charges. Holmes will spend life in prison.

The Journal reports Holmes shot and killed Lopez-Flores on Dec. 16, 2016 and kidnapped Brittany Johnson, who he forced to drive him to Lopez-Flores' home to commit the murder.

Holmes reportedly told the court that he felt that for the past year, God was pressuring him to do right and confess.

"I’m 30 years old and I’ve been fighting for nothing all my life. I’ve been fighting for gangs. … I ain’t never fought for anything that made sense. But I knew the Lord was telling me to fight for him this time. I just knew he was stirring on my spirit," Holmes said.

The tipping point for Holmes reportedly was a song by Big Daddy Weave called "Redeemed." He read some of the lyrics in court, written in a notebook he brought with him.

"Then You look at this prisoner and say to me, 'Son, stop fighting a fight that's already been won,'" he said.

Holmes told the court he deserved a life sentence.He also indicated he felt remorse for robbing Lopez-Flores' three daughters of their father.

Big Daddy Weave lead singer Mike Weaver released this statement to the Journal in reaction to Holmes' confession.

"The moment we started singing ‘Redeemed,' stories began to pour in of God’s grace," Weaver said. "But as a band, we have nothing to do with the stories we hear about the song, it’s only Jesus. Only He can use a song in this way. We’re so thankful for all God continues to do.”