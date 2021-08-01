Reports: Chucky Thompson, hip hop and R&B producer, dies at 53

Thompson, influential in the 1990s hip hop and R&B sound, was one of the in-house producers at Bad Boy Entertainment known as The Hitmen.

Chucky Thompson, credited as one of the most influential producers of the hip hop and R&B sound of the 1990s, has died, according to multiple industry reports. He was 53.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," his publicist Tamar Juda told Billboard, the publication reported. "To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan."

"I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever," producer Young Guru wrote on Instagram.

Deadline reports Thompson started in the go-go band The Soul Searchers before becoming one if the in-house producers at Bad Boy Entertainment known as The Hitmen.

Artists he worked with included TLC, Usher, Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige.

Deadline reports he was working with Shania Twain before his death and that he was filming a documentary about his life.