Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' actor, dies at 34

AUSTIN, Texas — Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on "Days of Our Lives" and "Hollywood Heights," has died at 34.

Longo played Nicholas Alamain on the long-running daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" for eight episodes in 2011. He also appeared on "Nashville" and ABC Family's "Make it or Break It."

He was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas, according to the Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not immediately available.

“Cody was our whole world,” his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement provided to multiple media outlets. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

Longo had faced a number of legal issues in recent years. He was in arrested for domestic violence in 2020; he also pleaded guilty to assault in 2021 after being charged with sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.