A Utah police K-9 killed in the line of duty is being buried in a custom casket.

Hondo was a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with Herriman City Police Department. He helped with more than 100 felony arrests.

On Feb. 13, he suffered a fatal gunshot wound while helping apprehend a suspect in Salt Lake City. The department said Hondo was assisting the U.S. Marshals' Office in apprehending a dangerous fugitive.

To honor him, the department asked Rawtin Garage to paint a custom casket. It features an image of Hondo and symbols of his service.

RELATED: All-female Seattle Police K9 team competes on America's Top Dog competition

RELATED: San Diego K-9 takedown goes viral

HPD Chief Troy Carr got choked up during a press conference last week expressing Hondo's sacrifice.

"PSD Hondo was a true warrior and his actions last night ensured that his loving friend and partner would be able to return home to his wife, children and HPD family," Carr said, fighting back tears. "We mourn the loss of our member of our family, but we remember his sacrifice."

A public service for Hondo will take place Saturday.