A Graham man who drove a burning car out a hospital parking garage got a special surprise Friday afternoon when an auto dealership gifted him a new car.

After Travis Trent’s daughter Kennedy was born Christmas day, Trent was sitting in his car at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup when the car caught fire. Afraid the fire would spread to the 20-30 cars next to him, Trent drove the car to the top of the parking garage where it went up in flames.

“I didn’t want theirs to end up like mine was about to,” Trent said. “That was the only thing running through my mind was not to cause any more headache.”

Although his actions saved those around him, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said they never recommend getting into a car that’s on fire.

Ownership at Sunset Auto Wholesale, where Trent’s brother works, heard about Trent’s actions, and they wanted to do something special for him and his family.

Sunset Auto Wholesale staff gathered Trent and his family Thursday to surprise him with a 2000 BMW 528. They brought Trent out to the car and presented him with a note that read, “From Sunset to baby Kennedy, we want you to know WE CARE!!!”

When Trent realized they were giving him the car, he said he was shocked.

“It means a lot that people care,” Trent said.

