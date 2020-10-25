Demonstrators in downtown San Antonio protest police brutality unfolding in Nigeria

The civil unrest resonates with Texas native TG Manuagwu, who has family in Nigeria. He's calling for peace and an end to the divisive security force known as SARS.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of people marched downtown San Antonio on Saturday chanting “End SARS” to protest policy brutality in Nigeria, where demonstrations have devolved into violent affairs this month.

SARS stands for Nigeria’s controversial “Special Anti-Robbery Squad.”

The violent unrest in Africa’s most populated country has spawned international outcry for social change. Two weeks of protest escalated on Tuesday when security forces opened fire on demonstrators, killing at least 12, according to Amnesty International.

“Over the decades, there have been many, many complaints about human rights violations, extortions, abuse, police brutality to the nth degree,” said TG Manuagwu, an Alamo City man with family members in the African nation and a member of the Nigerian People's Association of San Antonio.

Destruction of property along with civilian-police clashes have since ensued, prompting a global call for peace.

“I have grandparents, family that are all still over there, and this is something that is a harsh reality for them,” Manuagwu said.

What’s happening in Nigeria has brought about comparisons to the recent social unrest in the U.S.