DeSantis involved in car crash while in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car crash Tuesday morning in Tennessee, media outlets are reporting.

Campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin released the statement Tuesday morning to the media outlets, reading:

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured.