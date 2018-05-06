Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials confirmed to the Associated Press.

Authorities believe her death was an apparent suicide.

Officials told the AP she left a note at the scene.

Back in 1993, Kate Brosnahan Spade, a former accessories editor at mademoiselle, set out to design the perfect handbag, according to her company's website. That mission led to their first New York City shop in 1996 and eventually it grew to become a global design powerhouse.

Kate Spade, a Kansas City native, was 55 years old.

The sadly ironic part is that if I had to use one word to describe #KateSpade's aesthetic, I would say "Happy."



Please seek help if you're overwhelmed and reach out to others who look like they might be. — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) June 5, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about #KateSpade. My favorite designer who looked out for women of all shape & means. She was a beautiful and talented woman & while she brought so much confidence & happiness to other women, I am saddened she was missing in her own life. RIP — Scottie Nell Hughes (@scottienhughes) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade:

1993: Creates a timeless-classic fashion empire by 30

1994: Marries Andy, together 24 years

2016: Launches new line in daughter's name

2017: Entrepreneur Hall of Fame

2018: Proof that mental health impacts every. single. demographic. — Samantha Cortese (@SamanthaCortese) June 5, 2018

BREAKING: Law enforcement officials: Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in New York in apparent suicide. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2018

