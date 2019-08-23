Avengers assemble!... at Disney California Adventure, as they’ve confirmed a new Marvel-themed land is being built at the park in Anaheim, as well as Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney said Thursday night at its annual fan showcase that the new super hero lands will be called the Avengers Campus. It will be open at California Adventure, the park across from the original Disneyland, in summer 2020.

“We’re building an immersive superhero-themed land at Disney California Adventure to enable our guests to join the Avengers to save the world,” Bob Chapek, Disney’s parks, experiences and products chairman, said on Thursday at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, according to People magazine.

Disney’s confirmation of the new park reaffirms news reports from June that building permits were being approved for it. The Los Angeles Times had reported that the city of Anaheim OK’d the theme park expansion at California Adventure.

The Avengers Campus reportedly will include attractions based on Marvel movies and comics, a spot to meet some of the characters, a 2,071-square-foot retail outlet and a microbrewery. The construction permits estimated the work at more than $14 million.

Disney bought Marvel in 2009 not long after Marvel launched its plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The D23 Expo continues through this weekend, with more reveals and announcements expected.

