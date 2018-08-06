Police say divers are searching a Florida pond after a witness said an alligator attacked a woman walking her dogs and dragged her into the water.

In a Sun Sentinel report, Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle said the woman's dogs would not leave the pond as divers searched for her Friday morning.

Engle said one of the dogs also was bitten by the alligator.

The caller reported seeing the alligator drag the woman into the lake at about 9:45 a.m. Friday.

The pond is in a park near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a major Miami-area tourist and entertainment attraction.

Authorities closed the park Friday.

