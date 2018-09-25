WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to move Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor, leaving open the possibility of a one-week FBI investigation into sexual assault accusations against him.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who had been undecided, agreed to advance Kavanaugh's nomination but indicated he might oppose him if the White House doesn't agree to seek such a probe, which Democrats have demanded.

“This country’s being ripped apart here,” an emotional Flake said after a flurry of back-room negotiations outside the committee room. “We can have a short pause and make sure that the FBI can investigate.”

Only the White House can force the FBI to undertake such a probe. But if Flake and other Republicans demand it, President Donald Trump may have no choice.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) walks out of the room during a markup hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 28, 2018, on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court justice.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

"Someone's got to explain this to Trump," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said after the committee vote.

The president told reporters he's open to a delay and that senators should do “whatever they think is necessary" to reach a final vote on Kavanaugh.

Earlier, the Republican-controlled panel turned aside Democrats' effort to subpoena Mark Judge, a potential witness to the alleged assault of Christine Blasey Ford, who gave wrenching testimony Thursday about being attacked by Kavanaugh when she was 15.

After Friday's vote, a lawyer for Mark Judge said Judge "will answer any and all questions posed to him" if requested by any law enforcement agency.

The committee's action came less than a day after it heard from Kavanaugh and Ford, who alleges the nominee pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes at a party in 1982, when the federal appeals court judge was 17. Kavanaugh, now 53, vehemently denied the allegations.

“We should not rush to judgment,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the panel. She said it was wrong to listen to "a credible, poised and brave witness and simply ignore what we heard.”

But Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said Democrats simply want to "beat Judge Kavanaugh into submission."

“We can’t allow more time for new smears to damage Judge Kavanaugh," he said. "We've reached a point where it's time to end the circus.”

PHOTOS: Kavanaugh-Ford hearing in the Senate

The nomination now goes to the full Senate, where a final up-or-down vote had been anticipated by Tuesday. Now that vote could be delayed for up to a week.

Republicans left the U.S. Capitol on Thursday evening in a state of uncertainty. GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both supporters of abortion rights, have remained noncommittal. Murkowski told reporters Friday she would support Flake's proposal to push the vote back one week. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota also have not declared how they will vote but are more likely to oppose Kavanaugh.

Very few others remained undecided Friday. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., one of three Democrats who supported Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch's confirmation last year, announced he would oppose Kavanaugh.

"The allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and credible," he said. "In the interest of getting as much information as possible, I believe the allegations should be investigated by the FBI."

Democrats were furious that Republicans scheduled the vote so soon after the day-long hearing, at which both Ford and Kavanaugh said they were "100 percent" sure of their diametrically opposed stories. Senators pointed to people who were allegedly present at the party Ford has described, saying they have not had the chance to be subpoenaed and interviewed.

"We have done a botch of an investigation," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said. "Over time, I expect the facts to come out. They have a way of doing that. Cover-ups never last. The sand is running through Kavanaugh's hourglass."

The president of the American Bar Association, Robert Carlson, and Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law School, from which Kavanaugh graduated, added their voices Friday to those seeking an FBI investigation of the sexual assault allegations. But the White House has not requested one, and neither has Kavanaugh.

“Why didn’t he do it?" an emotional Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Friday. "Because they’re afraid of what they’ll find out.”

Ford offered emotional and intimate testimony before the Judiciary Committee. She told senators she was confident Kavanaugh was "the boy who sexually assaulted me." She said the sounds of his laughter during the assault have haunted her for decades.

"They were having fun at my expense," she said. "I was underneath one of them while the two laughed."

In testimony that was both fiery and at times tearful, Kavanaugh said the sexual assault allegations had harmed his family and his name. He accused Democrats of orchestrating a "political hit" and repeatedly professed his innocence.

"You will not drive me out," he said.

Democrats denounced the judge's temperament Friday, noting he blamed his predicament on Trump's election and revenge on behalf of the Clintons, presumably for his work investigating President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

“It’s hard to make this stuff up," Sen Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said. "That amounts to conspiratorial madness.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., characterized the situation as "not a partisan moment. This is a moral moment in our nation.”

Confirming Kavanaugh would be an important milestone for Republicans and the president, as it would tilt the balance of power on the high court to conservatives.

Contributing: Eliza Collins and Deborah Berry

