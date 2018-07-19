A dog owner in Ohio, whose beloved best friend is fighting a losing battle with cancer, is thanking his local Burger King for doing something to make his dog's final days special. It's giving the boxer-lab mix free cheeseburgers for the rest of its life.
Alec Karcher posted on Twitter about the kind act for 10-year-old Cody. About two months ago, Karcher said he was told Cody would only have one to three months to live.
"Everyday since we found out, we've gotten him a plain cheeseburger to eat with his many medications to make it easier and more enjoyable for him," Karcher said.
On one of those trips to Burger King in Toledo, Ohio, Karcher said an employee asked why he wanted a plain cheeseburger. When he told her, Karcher said she talked to her manager who agreed to let Cody have free cheeseburgers at that location.
"I can't explain how much that means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative. S/O (Shout out) to the employees at the Burger King on Alexis Rd in Toledo, OH for being the best around," Karcher said on Twitter.
Burger King responded.
"The world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody," the company tweeted back.
People on Twitter got understandably choked up.
Here is Karcher's full post:
"About two months ago, my 10-year-old dog named Cody was diagnosed with cancer. He was given about 1-3 months to live depending on how fast the cancer spread. My family and I were heartbroken by the news, but we decided we wanted to try and make the last part of his life the best we could. Everyday since we found out, we've gotten him a plain cheeseburger to eat with his many medications to make it easier and more enjoyable for him. Today when we stopped at a Burger King to get his daily burger, one of the employees nicely asked why we were getting a plain cheeseburger, and we told her Cody's story. She immediately asked us to wait a second after she gave us our food. A few minutes later, she returned after talking to her manager. She asked us for a name, and said that the rest of the cheeseburgers for Cody would be free at their location. I can't explain how much that means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative. S/O (Shout out) to the employees at the Burger King on Alexis Rd in Toledo, OH for being the best around."