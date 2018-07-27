A man on Facebook is accusing a zoo in Egypt of painting a donkey white and black to look like a zebra.

In Mahmoud Sarhan's post, which has been shared over 7,500 times, the animal in question appears to have black smudges on its face.

It seems the issue is not black and white, however. Zoo director at the Cairo International Garden, Mohamed Sultan rejected the claim, telling a local radio station the animal was not fake, the BBC reported.

For comparison, here's a certified real zebra:

Zebras drink from a watering hole at the Amboseli National Park June 22, 2018. (TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)

