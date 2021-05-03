Barbie introduces new Eleanor Roosevelt doll ahead of International Women's Day

The longest-serving first lady of the United States, UN spokesperson, and human rights activist is the latest Barbie to join the company's "Inspiring Women" series.

WASHINGTON — Just before International Women's Day on Monday, Mattel introduced its latest historical role model doll: Eleanor Roosevelt.

The longest-serving first lady of the United States, UN spokesperson, and human rights activist is the latest Barbie to join the company's "Inspiring Women" series. Mattel said the money from the dolls goes to the Dream Gap Project, which helps fund girl-led research on media representation and address bias in the classroom.

Eleanor Roosevelt was the first lady of the United States from 1933 to 1945 while her husband, Franklin D. Roosevelt, was in office. During that time, she earned the nickname “First Lady of the World” for her dedication to humanitarian efforts.

"A champion of policies around civil and economic rights, Eleanor Roosevelt’s passionate advocacy was unwavering, even when faced with resistance," Mattel said in a statement. "Eleanor Roosevelt’s perseverance redefined the role of women in politics and public life."

The Roosevelt dolls, with a pearl necklace, floral dress, hat and stockings, are being sold at retailers nationwide.

All great change begins with believing you can. #Barbie is proud to honor Eleanor Roosevelt as the newest in the line of Inspiring Women. A lifelong humanitarian, she redefined the role of women in politics and public life. #YouCanBeAnything https://t.co/7uB6D3wF5B pic.twitter.com/9ETaXamvG8 — Barbie (@Barbie) March 3, 2021

Other dolls in the Barbie's Inspiring Women series include Dr. Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King, Ella Fitzgerald, Frida Kahlo, Florence Nightingale, Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson, Sally Ride and Rosa Parks.