Ellen DeGeneres speaks on death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

"He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too," DeGeneres said in a tribute to tWitch.

WASHINGTON — Ellen DeGeneres is asking fans to join her in paying tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, her friend and longtime daytime talk show DJ.

"Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life," DeGeneres tweeted on Thursday. "I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch."

DeGeneres was first connected to tWitch in 2010 when she wanted to recreate a performance from "So You Think You Can Dance." He had placed as a runner-up on season 4 of the dance competition and later judged season 17.

DeGeneres's tweet on Thursday included a tribute to tWitch that aired before "Ellen" concluded earlier this year.

"I count on him to look over at and make silly jokes. He's my pal, he's my sidekick because we have this connection, so just looking over, he makes me laugh. He really really makes me laugh," DeGeneres said at the time.

"I’m heartbroken," DeGeneres said Wednesday as news of his death went public. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

A report from the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed tWitch's cause of death was suicide.

In the wake of tWitch's death, filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry opened up Thursday about his own suicide attempts. Perry said he tried to die by suicide a couple of times when he was in a dark place.

He urged anyone who is going through tough times and similar experiences to reach out to someone.

tWitch's wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement to PEOPLE that "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

She ended her tribute with a message for her husband, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The couple just celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary on Saturday and are parents to three children.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

