Are you ready for the one night of the year where you get to celebrate dragons, dystopian handmaids and Russian spies?

Honoring the best programming of cable, network and streaming TV, the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Monday and is hosted by "Saturday Night Live" stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Here's a minute-by-minute breakdown (EDT) of the night's festivities and winners:

10:59: The big prize of the night goes to the one with the dragons, of course: "Game of Thrones" wins for best drama. Creator D.B. Weiss paid tribute to the show's literary mastermind, George R.R. Martin: "The show cannot be without the mad genius of George."

10:50: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is named best comedy, its fifth Emmy to cap off a huge night.

10:41: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" snags its third win - and biggest - of the night: outstanding limited series. "It's about homophobia, it's about a country that allows hatred to grow unfettered," creator Ryan Murphy says, dedicating the award to Versace and "all those taken too soon."

10:38: HBO's "Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver wins back-to-back trophies for variety talk series. His son "hates our show and loves 'Paw Patrol,' " Oliver says. "If anything, our show is the exact opposite of 'Paw Patrol.' "

10:32: "Saturday Night Live" gets its second consecutive Emmy for best sketch show. "I love my job and I love the people I work with," says creator Lorne Michaels. The win breaks "SNL's" own record for most Emmys with 72 total.

10:28: "RuPaul's Drag Race" is named outstanding reality show. Naturally, RuPaul accepts: "This is so lovely!"

10:13: "The Crown" star Claire Foy wins lead actress in a drama. "This wasn't supposed to happen!" she says. "I had the most extraordinary two and a half years of my life. I was given a role I never thought I'd be given a chance to play. ... I dedicate this to the next cast, the next generation and (co-star) Matt Smith."

10:09: "The Americans" star Matthew Rhys goes out on a high note, winning for lead actor in a drama. "It's just like my last birthday," he says, thanking co-star Keri Russell. "She said, 'If you propose to me, I will punch you in the mouth.' "

10:03: Best directing for a drama goes to Stephen Daldry for "The Crown."

9:59: "The Americans" wins for best drama writing, a feather in the cap for the FX spy show's final season.

9:52: HBO snags its second win in a row, as "Westworld" star Thandie Newton is named outstanding supporting actress in a drama. "I don't even believe in God but I'm going to thank Her tonight," she says.

9:49: "Game of Thrones" finally strikes! Peter Dinklage conquers the land as supporting actor in a drama - his third win in the category - and thanks show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "for changing my life. I can't walk down the street anymore."

9:38: The "In Memoriam" segment features Aretha Franklin singing amid tributes to luminaries such as Anthony Bourdain, Della Reese, John Mahoney, Charlotte Rae, Robert Guillaume, Monty Hall, Neil Simon, Burt Reynolds and John McCain.

9:30: Glenn Weiss takes best directing for a variety special for the Oscars and, because he hasn't won enough for the night, then proposes to girlfriend Jan Svendsen during his acceptance speech. She seals the deal with a kiss and he closes with a "Thank you to the Academy!"

9:27: John Mulaney wins for outstanding writing for a variety special for "Kid Gorgeous at Radio City." He thanks his wife, who told him "I just can’t fly across the country to watch you lose."

9:23: Michael Che gives out "Reparation Emmys" to African-American sitcom stars like Marla Gibbs, Kadeem Hardison, Jaleel White, Jimmie Walker and John Witherspoon - with a guest appearance from Bryan Cranston.

9:17: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace" takes a second Emmy with Darren Criss winning for lead actor in a limited series. "You guys are witnessing the greatest moment of my career," Criss says.

9:13: Presenter Leslie Jones goes nuts and screams as Regina King wins for lead actress in a limited series for "Seven Seconds." "Really? I have nothing to say because I really wasn't expecting this," she says. "I want to curse right now but thank you, Jesus."

9:10: Ryan Murphy nabs the limited series directing award for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." "I just want to thank all the women in my life who've supported me my whole life," he says. "I love you and don't deserve you."

9:06: Betty White, 96 and still awesome, comes out and charms everybody: "It’s incredible I'm still in this business and you’re still putting up with me."

8:57: The "Black Mirror" episode "USS Callister" wins for best limited series writing. "What a delightful but horrifying out-of-body experience," quips writer/creator Charlie Brooker, who feels it necessary to thanks his young kids even though "it turns out they're not really into 'Black Mirror.' "

8:53: And just like that, "Godless" snags a second limited series trophy as Jeff Daniels conquers the supporting actor field. He thanks his horse Apollo: "He was Jeff Bridges' horse on 'True Grit' and I feel he was making unfair comparisons." (Daniels was thrown off thrice, breaking his left wrist one time.)

8:48: Netflix gets on the board with Merritt Wever winning supporting actress in a limited series for "Godless." "I hope you don’t mistake my fear for a lack of gratitude," says a clearly shaken Wever. "I’m still shocked you made space for me and a space for Mary Agnes."

8:40: Bill Hader is victorious! He wins lead actor in a comedy for "Barry," admitting that "I didn't think this was going to happen."

8:36: And the “Maisel” massacre continues, with No. 4 going to star Rachel Brosnahan for lead actress in a comedy. Her show's "about a woman finding her voice anew and it’s something that's happening across the country right now," she says, asking folks to vote.

8:29: Let's make that three for "Maisel," as Amy Sherman-Palladino snags best directing, too. "My panic room's going to be so pretty!"

8:27: "Maisel" takes a second award quickly, with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino winning for best comedy writing and having some issues getting on stage. "Whoever put that carpet down hates women. Time's up!" she jokes.

8:24: Alex Borstein from Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” takes supporting actress in a comedy and thanks her boss Amy Sherman-Palladino: “I love you and I hate you.”

8:15: "Happy Days" icon Henry Winkler wins the first award of the night: supporting actor in a comedy for HBO's "Barry." "I only have 30 seconds but I wrote this 40 years ago," Winkler says of his acceptance speech, which ended with a shoutout to his kids: "You can go to bed now. Daddy won!"

8:06: Hosts Jost and Che arrive, and Jost gets in the first zinger, about the alcohol flowing at the event: "The one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing their inhibitions at a work function." Che title-drops "Black-ish" and quips "that's how I'm supposed to act tonight," before joking that "Handmaid's Tale" is "'Roots' for white women." Jost mentions that Netflix has "700 shows" now and laments the streaming service didn't pick up his pitch: "It's like being turned down for a CVS rewards card." Jost also tosses out an idea for an all-white reboot of "Atlanta": "15 Miles Outside of Atlanta."

8:00: “SNL’s” Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson come out to celebrate the diversity. “One step closer to a black Sheldon,” Thompson said. They then launch into a number called “We Solved It.” Sandra Oh chimes in, “It’s an honor just to be Asian,” and then other stars get involved including Sterling K. Brown, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell and Ricky Martin, who steals the performance with one line: “You haven’t solved it: This song is too white.” At least until John Legend comes out to croon at the end.

