Who won big at the 70th annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best TV shows? Check out the list of Emmy winners (in bold) and nominees:

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" (ABC)

Ted Danson, "The Good Place" (NBC)

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

WINNER: Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

William H. Macy, "Shameless" (Showtime)

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" (FX)

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Allison Janney, "Mom" (CBS)

Issa Rae, "Insecure" (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish" (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie" (Netflix)

DIRECTING, COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

Hiro Murai, "Atlanta" (FX)

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Mark Cendrowski, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

Jesse Peretz, "GLOW" (Netflix)

WINNER: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Mike Judge, "Silicon Valley" (HBO)

WRITING, COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

Stefani Robinson, "Atlanta" (FX)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Liz Sarnoff, "Barry" (HBO)

WINNER: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Alec Berg, "Silicon Valley" (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta" (FX)

WINNER: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" (Netflix)

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne" (ABC)

Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace: (NBC)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson, "Baskets" (FX)

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta" (FX)

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

WINNER: Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)

DRAMA SERIES

"The Americans" (FX)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"Westworld" (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"GLOW" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Silicon Valley" (HBO)

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

