Get ready for some Netflix and chill time with your Valentine this month. The month might be shorter than others, but that doesn't mean Netflix is skimping on its new releases.

"P.S. I Still Love You," the sequel to "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," will be out just in time for Valentine's Day. The first film hit the world by storm in 2018 and was one of the most watched films on the streaming service. The film will be available starting Feb. 12.

Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Fans of the sci-fi noir series "Altered Carbon" will finally get their second season on Feb. 27. Anthony Mackie will take over for Joel Kinnaman as protagonist Takeshi Kovacs, who has been "resleeved" into a new body. The second season will focus on Kovacs quest to find his long-lost love.

The second season of "Narcos: Mexico" will be available Feb. 13. The "Narcos" spin off explores the origin of the modern war on drugs. In the second season, Félix Gallardo, the Mexican drug lord or formed the Guadalajara Cartel, will face the consequences of his actions against the DEA will facing discontent within his own organization.

Trivia fans have until Feb 27 to get their "Jeopardy!" fix. Several collections of episodes, including the Teen Tournament III and Tournament of Champions III will be leaving the service on Feb. 27.

Here's everything coming to and leaving Netflix in February 2020:

Coming to Netflix





February 1

"A Bad Moms Christmas"

"A Little Princess"

"Back to the Future Part III"

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut""

"Center Stage"

"Cookie's Fortune"

"Dear John"

"The Dirty Dozen"

"Dirty Harry"

"Driving Miss Daisy"

"Elizabeth"

"Elizabeth: The Golden Age"

"Fools Rush In"

"Hancock"

"Love Jacked"

"The Notebook"

"The Other Guys"

"The Pianist"

"Police Academy"

"Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment"

"Police Academy 3: Back in Training"

"Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol"

"Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach"

"Police Academy 6: City Under Siege"

"Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow"

"Purple Rain"

"Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves"

"Scary Movie 2"

"Sex and the City 2"

February 2

"Sordo" - Netflix Film

"Team Kaylie" Part 3 - Netflix Family

February 4

"Faith, Hope & Love"

"She Did That"

"Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!" - Netflix Original

February 5

"Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'"

"#cats_the_mewvie"

"The Pharmacist" - Netflix Documentary

"Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story"

February 6

"Cagaster of an Insect Cage" - Netflix Anime

February 7

"The Ballad of Lefty Brown"

"Dragons: Rescue Riders" Season 2 - Netflix Family

"Horse Girl" - Netflix Film

"Locke & Key" - Netflix Original

"My Holo Love" - Netflix Original

"Who Killed Malcom X?

February 8

"The Coldest Game" - Netflix Film

February 9

"Better Call Saul" Season 4

"Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama" - Netflix Family

"Polaroid"

February 11

"Good Time"

"Camino A Roma" - Netflix Documentary

"Q Ball"

February 12

"Anna Karenina"

"To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" - Netflix Film

February 13

"Dragon Quest Your Story" - Netflix Anime

"Love is Blind" Netflix Original

"Narcos: Mexico" Season 2- Netflix Original

February 14

"Cable Girls" Final Season - Netflix Original

"Isi and Ossi" - Netflix Film

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" - Netflix Family

February 15

"Starship Troopers"

February 17

"The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia" - Netflix Family

February 19

"Chef Show" Volume 3 - Netflix Original

February 20

"Spectros" - Netflix Original

February 21

"A Haunted House"

"Babies" - Netflix Documentary

"Gentefied" - Netflix Original

"Glitch Techs" - Netflix Family

"Puerta 7" - Netflix Original

"System Crasher" - Netflix Film

February 22

"Girl on the Third Floor"

February 23

"Full Count"

February 25

"Every Time I Die"

February 26

"I Am Not Okay With This" - Netflix Original

February 27

"Altered Carbon" Season 2 - Netflix Original

"The Angry Birds Movie 2"

"Followers" - Netflix Original

"Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution" - Netflix Family

February 28

"All the Bright Places" - Netflix Film

"Babylon Berlin" Season 3 - Netflix Original

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" Season 2 - Netflix Original

"Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection"

"Jeopardy! Cindy Stowell Collection"

"Jeopardy! Seth Wilson Collection"

"La trinchera infinita" - Netflix Film

"Queen Sono" - Netflix Original

"Restaurants on the Edge" - Netflix Original

"Unstoppable" - Netflix Original

February 29

"Jerry Maguire"

Leaving February 2020

February 1

"Clouds of Sils Maria"

February 14

"District 9"

February 15

"Milk"

"Operator"

"Peter Rabbit"

February 18

"The 2000s" Season 1

February 19

"Charlotte's Web"

"Gangs of New York"

"The Eighties" Season 1

"The Nineties" Season 1

"The Seventies" Season 1

February 20

"Lincoln"

February 21

"The Texas Chainsaw massacre"

February 26

"Our Idiot Brother"

February 27

"Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection"

"Jeopardy!: College Championship II"

"Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II"

"Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III"

"Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III"

February 28

"My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rock"

"Primal Fear"

"Trainspotting"

February 29

"50/50"

"American Beauty"

"Anger Management"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

"Free Willy"

"Hustle & Flow"

"Igor"

"Layer Cake"

"Rachel Getting Married"

"Stripes"

"The Matrix"

"The Matrix Reloaded"

"The Matrix Revolutions"

"The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5"

"The Taking of Pelham 123"

"Up in the Air"