Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested for defrauding 'We Build the Wall' donors

Authorities say Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and two others took hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from the "We Build the Wall" campaign.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors through the “We Build The Wall” online fundraising campaign.

The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others, including Brian Kolfage, “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.

A phone at the office of Bannon's lawyer went unanswered Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for Bannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York, Kolfage, a Purple Heart veteran and triple amputee, repeatedly and falsely assured the public that he would “not take a penny in salary or compensation” and that “100% of the funds raised . . . will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose.”

But authorities said that Kolfage, Bannon, and two others actually received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from "We Build the Wall," which they each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations.