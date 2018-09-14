Facebook has activated Safety Check for those in the path of Hurricane Florence, which is bringing catastrophic flooding to the North Carolina coast.

You can find Safety Check by clicking the Crisis Response on the left navigation of the Facebook home page. The Safety Check for this specific event is called Hurricane Florence Across the Eastern United States.

If you're looking for loved ones, you can click "Search for a friend" to see if any of your friends have marked themselves safe.

How is Safety Check activated?

When an incident such as an earthquake, hurricane, mass shooting or building collapse occurs where people might be in danger, a global crisis reporting agency alerts Facebook.

If a lot of people in the affected area are posting about the incident, Safety Check will be activated and those people in the area may receive a notification from Facebook to mark themselves safe. People who click the Safety Check notification will also be able to see if any of their friends are in the affected area or have marked themselves safe.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence lashes the Carolinas
