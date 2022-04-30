Family Dollar recalls more than 400 improperly stored products

Stores have been notified about the recall and told to remove the products from shelves.

WASHINGTON — Family Dollar is recalling hundreds of products that were stored at the wrong temperature before being shipped off to stores.

The long list of recalled products includes sunscreen, cough drops, antiperspirant, soap and more shipped to the stores on or around May 1 through June 10, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Brand names in Family Dollar's recall include Banana Boat, Crest, Colgate, Old Spice, Dove, DayQuil and Vicks. See a full list on the FDA's website.

Family Dollar hasn't received any reports of customers getting sick from the products, the FDA notice said.

The discount store chain has notified affected stores "asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the FDA notice said. Customers who may have bought recalled products can return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

The FDA notice said no Family Dollar stores in Delaware received the recalled products, and the chain doesn't have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii.

Customers with questions can contact Family Dollar's customer service department at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

This recall isn't the first one Family Dollar issued this year. The chain temporarily closed hundreds of stores in six states in February after a rodent infestation was discovered in an Arkansas distribution center.