WASHINGTON — The FBI's main focus in an investigation involving people with ties to U.S. financier Jeffery Epstein, is British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, according to a Reuters report out Friday. The report cites unnamed law enforcement sources who say the investigation is in its early stages. Authorities say Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

In the Reuters report, Maxwell and others are said to have "facilitated" Epstein's alleged illegal actions. The sources declined to give further details on others the agency is investigating. Maxwell has not been accused of wrongdoing and her lawyers did not respond to Reuters for comment, the report says. An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters on the matter.

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night before he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter. The federal charges could come as soon as Tuesday and are the first in connection with Epstein’s death.. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

AP

RELATED: Reports: Surveillance taken during first Epstein suicide attempt missing

RELATED: More pressure on Prince Andrew after alleged victim on TV

According to law enforcement sources the FBI is following up on multiple leads from women who contacted an FBI hotline to gather tips.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell, was a girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein who remained close to him.