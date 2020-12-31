FDA: Pet food sold nationwide recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sickened

The FDA and Missouri Department of Agriculture said certain Sportmix pet food products shipped nationwide may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, issued a recall on Wednesday of certain Sportmix pet food products because they may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

The FDA said it is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled product from Midwest Pet Food, Inc.

The list of dry pet food products to be recalled by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. on Dec. 30, 2020, is:

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3



Lot code information may be found on the back of the bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in the format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”

Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may have "symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea," according to the FDA.

It added that in some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but might not show any symptoms.

Pet owners should immediately stop feeding their pets the recalled product and consult their veterinarian, especially if the pet is showing signs of illness. Stores are encouraged to contact shoppers who bought the food, if at all possible.

The FDA reassured customers that there is no risk to pet owners who handle contaminated dog food, but they should always wash their hands after handling pet food.