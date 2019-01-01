The largest federal union representing government employees sued the government Monday, arguing it is illegal for some employees to work without pay.

The American Federation of Government Employees filed the lawsuit on the tenth day of the shutdown after Democrats and Republicans in Congress failed to agree on a spending bill for the new year.

Some 800,000 federal workers are going without pay during the shutdown. The AFGE represents about 700,000 government workers.

"This is not an acceptable way for any employer, let alone the U.S. government, to treat its employees," said attorney Heidi Burakiewicz.

House Democrats unveiled a package of bills Monday that would re-open the federal government without approving funding for President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico, establishing an early confrontation that will test the new power dynamic in Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

