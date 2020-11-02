A Justice Department official tells the AP that the agency is backing away from its sentencing recommendation of between seven to nine years in prison for Trump confidant Roger Stone.

The official says there had been no contact with the White House over the decision, though President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday calling it "a very horrible and unfair situation" after the recommendation was made in a court filing Monday evening.

Stone was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

A senior DOJ official told Fox News that top officials were "shocked" at the prison term initially being sough and "the sentencing recommendation was not what had been briefed to the Department.”

President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning about the original recommendation of seven to nine years in prison.

"This is a horrible and very unfair situation," Trump tweeted. "The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!"

The director of the Department of Justice's Office of Public Affairs, Kerri Kupec, told Fox News that the decision to change the sentencing recommendation was made before the president's tweet.