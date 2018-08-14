Authorities say a Utah firefighter has died battling the largest recorded blaze in California history.

Authorities say the man died Monday night at a hospital after he was injured at the site of the Mendocino Complex fire north of San Francisco.

Details haven't been released.

Firefighters from all over the country have been helping California battle a series of deadly and devastating wildfires in recent weeks that have spread through drought-parched forests and rural communities.

Six firefighters have died in those wildfires.

The deadliest fire, the Carr Fire, has left eight people dead, including three firefighters.

PHOTOS: Carr Fire devastates Redding, California

